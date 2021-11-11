DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS Q3 GROWTH AND REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK
2021. november 11., csütörtök, 08:00
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS Q3 GROWTH AND REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK
Luxembourg, 11 November 2021 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG"), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, has reported Q3 growth across all customer metrics.
Q3 2021 Highlights (growth rates at constant currency)
- Net Merchandise Value1 growth of 12.4% (Q3/20: 34.5%)
- Revenue growth of 8.5% (Q3/20: 20.6 %)
- Marketplace NMV grew by 28% yoy, achieving 40% participation (Q3/20: 34%)
- Gross Margin 45.8% (Q3/20: 44.4%) and Adj. EBITDA Margin (2.1)% (Q3/20: 3.1%)
- Strong Active Customer growth, up 9.7%, Order frequency increasing 10.9% with NMV per Active Customer up 15.5% to €131.5
Christoph Barchewitz and Patrick Schmidt, Co-CEOs of GFG, said:
"Fashion demand is still recovering to pre-pandemic levels in our markets, so we are very proud of our team having delivered continued growth following an exceptional Q3 last year. We continue to see strong improvement across all of our customer metrics, with an 11% increase in order frequency and 15% growth in NMV/Active Customer. In a market with over 1 billion potential consumers where e-commerce adaptation continues at pace, we remain confident of the opportunity ahead."
Marketplace grew by 28% in Q3, with participation reaching 40% of NMV. This alongside GFG"s stable retail margin helped to deliver an increase in Gross Margin of 1.4pps to 46%. As expected, the normalisation in marketing spend, together with the performance and investment in LATAM reduced Q3 EBITDA.
In LATAM, GFG"s new fulfilment center continues to gain momentum and is improving throughput and unit economics. The Group also extended its own last mile delivery throughout the region, with over 80% of deliveries in Chile now made via a dedicated fleet. To help improve ease of returns, the number of orders eligible for GFG"s home pick up service in LATAM has doubled, while the number of pickup and dropoff points has quadrupled.
GFG continued to broaden its assortment by welcoming new brands to its growing portfolio οf global and local brands. In Southeast Asia, the company extended its partnership with H&M Group to include COS and Monki as well as welcoming OLD Navy from Gap Inc. Australian brand P.E.Nation, a longstanding partner, was exclusively launched in CIS.
Continuing the execution of the Group"s People & Planet Positive agenda, GFG joined Global Fashion Agenda"s strategic partner group as the only partner representing LATAM, CIS, SEA and ANZ. GFG will help the leading non-profit for industry collaboration on sustainability in fashion, by supporting its ambition to spearhead the fashion industry towards a more sustainable future.
Key Performance Indicators
For inquiries please contact:
Press / Communications
Investor Relations
Forward-looking information
For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1248101
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1248101 11.11.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]