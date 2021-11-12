





CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten

Hiermit gibt die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.11.2021
Ort: https://corporate.eventim.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.11.2021
Ort: https://corporate.eventim.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

























