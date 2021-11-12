DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
2021. november 11., csütörtök, 16:10
Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
Name: Covestro AG
Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen
Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back Programme
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information relating to a share buy-back programme - final announcement
Covestro AG (the "issuer") finalizes repurchase of shares.
In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021, a total number of 111,593 shares were acquired in the course of the share buy-back programme of the issuer. This corresponds to 0,058% of the share capital.
Hence, the buy-back of own shares, as disclosed by the issuer pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on October 29, 2021 to begin on November 8, 2021 was completed on November 10, 2021.
The purchase of the shares was carried out by a commissioned bank and was exclusively effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021 the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the share buy-back
Leverkusen, November 11, 2021
Covestro AG
The Board of Management
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1248451 11.11.2021
