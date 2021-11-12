DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052








Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Covestro AG / Share Buy-back Programme



Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Information relating to a share buy-back programme - final announcement



Covestro AG (the "issuer") finalizes repurchase of shares.



In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021, a total number of 111,593 shares were acquired in the course of the share buy-back programme of the issuer. This corresponds to 0,058% of the share capital.



Hence, the buy-back of own shares, as disclosed by the issuer pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on October 29, 2021 to begin on November 8, 2021 was completed on November 10, 2021.



The purchase of the shares was carried out by a commissioned bank and was exclusively effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021 the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:























Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
08-11-2021 55,000 54.1862258 2,980,242.42
09-11-2021 52,500 55.2655615 2,901,441.98
10-11-2021 4,093 55.0374786 225,268.40
Total 111,593 54.7252319 6,106,952.80

 

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the share buy-back

programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under www.covestro.com/en/investors.



Leverkusen, November 11, 2021



Covestro AG



The Board of Management

















Internet: www.covestro.com





 
