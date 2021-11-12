DGAP-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 18, 2021

Address: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 18, 2021

Address: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
