Hiermit gibt die USU Software AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres (Q3)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.11.2021

Ort: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.11.2021

Ort: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/













Sprache: Deutsch
