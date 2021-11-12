

Deutsche Telekom AG: Deutsche Telekom"s Board of Management plans to increase dividend for 2021 to 0.64 euros per share





Deutsche Telekom"s Board of Management plans to increase dividend for 2021 to 0.64 euros per share



Bonn, November 11, 2021



Deutsche Telekom"s Board of Management plans to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 0.64 euros per share for 2021. This proposal is subject to approval by the Supervisory Board. Deutsche Telekom paid a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for the financial year 2020.



The dividend of 0.64 euros per share now planned by the Board of Management is consistent with the Company"s dividend policy. At the Capital Markets Day 2021, Deutsche Telekom presented the planned dividend policy for the years 2021 to 2024. The dividend is to be based on adjusted earnings per share. Deutsche Telekom plans to increase this figure from 1.20 euros in the 2020 financial year to more than 1.75 euros by 2024. Subject to the necessary board resolutions, a dividend of 40 to 60 percent of earnings per share is to be distributed to shareholders. The minimum for the dividend is set at 0.60 euros per share. Deutsche Telekom raised the minimum dividend to this level in November 2019.



The planned total dividend payout for 2021 is therefore 3.19 billion euros, compared with a payout of 2.85 billion euros for the financial year 2020.











This message contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "aim," "goal," "plan," "will," "seek," "outlook," or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom"s control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom"s staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom"s actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.











