CEWE with slightly higher earnings after three quarters

- Group EBIT 0.7 million euros better than in the previous year after nine months

- European bestseller: 75 millionth CEWE PHOTOBOOK sold

- Delivery capability in Christmas business: CEWE makes a "gift promise"

Oldenburg, 12 November 2021. For the first time in four years CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) achieves an EBIT which, at 0.1 million euros, is already positive prior to the traditionally strong fourth quarter (Q1-3 2020: -0.6 million euros). The earnings situation, with turnover at 395.0 million euros 4.4% short of that of the previous year, has thus continued to improve (Q1-3 2020: 413.3 million euros). "In the past few months, many of our customers have been taking photos again - when travelling, engaging in activities or attending private functions - and they can now use these pictures to order CEWE photo products. This enables us to look positively towards the Christmas season that is so vital for us," says CEO Dr. Christian Friege. CEWE traditionally generates most of its annual net income during the fourth quarter. The conditions required for achieving this are given: "CEWE has provided so well with production materials that our customers can rely on their very personal CEWE photo product as a Christmas present with our "gift promise", Friege continues.

Lockdown catch-up effects determine the development in photofinishing



While demand for photo products was still stimulated by the coronavirus lockdown during the second quarter of last year, with the easing of coronavirus measures only beginning in the third quarter, this year the same period was impacted throughout by relaxations, with many people spending more time on undertakings that were not possible during lockdown, which meant that they ordered fewer photo products. Added to this, during the third quarter people mainly went on holiday trips - important for the travel photobooks that are so much in demand in Q3 - in their own country or in neighbouring countries: long-distance travelling as an occasion to order a particularly large CEWE PHOTOBOOK with many pages was more an absolute exception. This saw a slight decline in turnover in the business segment of photofinishing, by 3.7 % to 106.3 million euros in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2020: 110.3 million euros), with the EBIT at -2.1 million euros (Q3 2020: 0.2 million euros). CEWE is in an excellent position to master the upcoming Christmas season and is assuring its customers that photo products will all be delivered in time with its "gift promise": All the necessary production materials have been stocked up early and extensively. The regional supplier relationships with short transport routes established as part of the sustainability strategy are also a great advantage in the important year-end business.

Commercial online printing benefits from the revival of business life



The business segment of commercial online printing benefited from the ongoing normalisation of business life and the related recovery in demand for printed material for business and advertising in the third quarter. In Q3 2021, turnover rose by 8.0 % over that of the same period of the previous year, to 16.6 million euros (Q3 2020: 15.4 million euros). The EBIT also improved considerably as turnover increased and also as a result of the optimised cost structure, by 1.4 million euros to -0.2 million euros (Q3 2020: -1.6 million euros).

Retailing continues with its clear focus on photofinishing and online business



With the number of its stores significantly reduced by around 30%, CEWE retailing shows itself to be better placed, continuing with its strategic focus on photofinishing and online business. The decline in sales was distinctly lower than the reduced number of shops, at 15.8% to 7.5 million euros (Q3 2020: 9.0 million euros), so retailing brought the third quarter to a successful conclusion, with EBIT, at -0.02 million euros, even slightly exceeding that of the same period of the previous year (Q3 2020: -0.05 million euros). Retailing, like the business segment of photofinishing, traditionally generates its annual net income in the fourth quarter of any calendar year.

Position even sounder: equity ratio and ROCE continue to grow



The equity ratio has increased significantly again and is now, at the end of the third quarter, at an extremely sound 57.3% (30.09.2020: 53.2 %). The ROCE was also clearly improved as at 30 September 2021, to 19.8% compared to 15.4% last year.



75 millionth CEWE PHOTOBOOK from England



CEWE reached a special milestone last quarter: a customer in England ordered the 75 millionth CEWE PHOTOBOOK from CEWE"s retail partner Boots. This is confirmation of the outstanding position of the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, launched in 2005 and now a bestseller and Europe"s favourite photo book.

CEWE Photoworld app wins EISA Award



The professional world has acknowledged the market leader position held by CEWE innovations. This year"s EISA Awards, in general one of the greatest honours awarded for technical products, saw the CEWE Photoworld app being distinguished as the best product with the "EISA 2021-2022 Photo Service Award". On bestowing the award, the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) emphasised how easy it was to produce beautiful CEWE PHOTOBOOKS and other CEWE photo products from personal photos using a smart phone and the CEWE Photoworld app.

An overview of 2021 Q1-3 and Q3 results

CEWE business segments

Unit

Q1-3 2020

Q1-3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

(1) Photofinishing











Photos

m. photos

1,448.1

1,349.8

474.6

459.2

CEWE PHOTOBOOK

in th. units

3,920.7

3,323.6

1,188.4

1,088.5

Turnover

EUR m.

335.7

324.9

110.4

106.3

EBIT

EUR m.

8.6

2.1

0.2

-2.1

Purchase price allocation effects

EUR m.

-3.3

-3.1

-1.1

-1.0

EBIT before special effects

EUR m.

11.9

5.2

1.3

-1.1

(2) Retailing











Turnover

EUR m.

24.0

21.4

9.0

7.5

EBIT

EUR m.

-3.7

-0.8

-0.1

0.0

Restructuring costs for store optimisation

EUR m.

-1.7

-

-

-

Allowances for inventories of stocks

EUR m.

-1.5

-

-

-

EBIT before special effects

EUR m.

-0.5

-0.8

-0.1

0.0

(3) Commercial Online Printing











Turnover

EUR m.

48.8

43.1

15.4

16.6

EBIT

EUR m.

-5.0

-1.1

-1.6

-0.2

Purchase price allocation effects

EUR m.

-0.2

-0.2

-0.1

-0.1

EBIT before special effects

EUR m.

-4.8

-0.9

-1.5

-0.1

(3) Other











Turnover

EUR m.

4.7

5.6

1.6

1.9

EBIT

EUR m.

-0.5

-0.2

-0.2

0.3

CEWE Group

Unit

Q1-3 2020

Q1-3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Turnover

EUR m.

413.3

395.0

136.3

132.4

EBIT

EUR m.

-0.6

0.1

-1.7

-2.1

Total special effects

EUR m.

-6.7

-3.3

-1.2

-1.1

EBIT before special effects

EUR m.

6.1

3.3

-0.5

-1.0

EBT

EUR m.

-1.5

-1.0

-2.0

-2.5



Rounding differences may occur. Deviations have all been calculated at the exact values.

Notes to the "Earnings by Business Segment" chart



(1) Photofinishing: Production and sale of photo products such as the CEWE PHOTO BOOK, calendars, greeting cards, wall art and individual (analogue and digital) photos as well as other photo products

(2) Retailing: Trading in photo hardware, such as cameras and lenses, in Norway, Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia

(3) Commercial online printing: Production and sale of commercial print products in the online printing portals of SAXOPRINT, viaprinto and LASERLINE





