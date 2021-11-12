DGAP-News: CEWE with slightly higher earnings after three quarters
2021. november 12., péntek, 07:00
CEWE with slightly higher earnings after three quarters
- Group EBIT 0.7 million euros better than in the previous year after nine months
- European bestseller: 75 millionth CEWE PHOTOBOOK sold
- Delivery capability in Christmas business: CEWE makes a "gift promise"
Oldenburg, 12 November 2021. For the first time in four years CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) achieves an EBIT which, at 0.1 million euros, is already positive prior to the traditionally strong fourth quarter (Q1-3 2020: -0.6 million euros). The earnings situation, with turnover at 395.0 million euros 4.4% short of that of the previous year, has thus continued to improve (Q1-3 2020: 413.3 million euros). "In the past few months, many of our customers have been taking photos again - when travelling, engaging in activities or attending private functions - and they can now use these pictures to order CEWE photo products. This enables us to look positively towards the Christmas season that is so vital for us," says CEO Dr. Christian Friege. CEWE traditionally generates most of its annual net income during the fourth quarter. The conditions required for achieving this are given: "CEWE has provided so well with production materials that our customers can rely on their very personal CEWE photo product as a Christmas present with our "gift promise", Friege continues.
Lockdown catch-up effects determine the development in photofinishing
Commercial online printing benefits from the revival of business life
Retailing continues with its clear focus on photofinishing and online business
Position even sounder: equity ratio and ROCE continue to grow
CEWE Photoworld app wins EISA Award
Rounding differences may occur. Deviations have all been calculated at the exact values.
Notes to the "Earnings by Business Segment" chart
Internet: cewe.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE FOTOWELT, CEWE POSTCARD and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations App for iPads(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
Financial schedule
22.11.2021 German Equity Forum
From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. Concerning their personal photos, they are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs and they trust the company with more than 2.3 billion photos every year.
The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market, which is still a new market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.
The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.
The CEWE Group has a staff of 3,600 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1248502
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1248502 12.11.2021
