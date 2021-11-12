



ENCAVIS AG acquires five solar parks (74 MWp) in the Netherlands from Statkraft

















Hamburg, November 12, 2021 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) acquires five solar parks in the Netherlands with a generation capacity of 74 megawatts (MWp) in total. Three solar parks, representing a combined generation capacity of 50 MWp, are already connected to the grid. The two other solar parks will be connected to the grid in the months to come. All parks benefit from the Dutch subsidy scheme SDE+ for the first 15 years.





Statkraft developed, built and sold these five solar parks to Encavis and is also going to provide operational & maintenance (O&M) services as well as long-term asset management services.

"The acquisition of these five solar parks from Statkraft enlarges our generation capacity in the Netherlands to 180 MWp, further diversifies our PV portfolio in Western Europe, and increases our generation capacity to close to 1.9 gigawatts (GW) within the Encavis Group," underlined Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the ongoing growth path of the Group, aiming for a generation capacity of more than 3.4 GW.





About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.0 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.31 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



Contact:

Encavis AG



Jörg Peters



Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242



E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/encavis