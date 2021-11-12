DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG acquires five solar parks (74 MWp) in the Netherlands from Statkraft
2021. november 12., péntek, 07:00
ENCAVIS acquires five solar parks (74 MWp) in the Netherlands from Statkraft
"The acquisition of these five solar parks from Statkraft enlarges our generation capacity in the Netherlands to 180 MWp, further diversifies our PV portfolio in Western Europe, and increases our generation capacity to close to 1.9 gigawatts (GW) within the Encavis Group," underlined Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the ongoing growth path of the Group, aiming for a generation capacity of more than 3.4 GW.
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1248485
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1248485 12.11.2021
