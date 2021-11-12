



Nagarro SE posts 33.7% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2021

















Reflecting strong demand, revenue grew to €141.0 million in Q3 2021, up 33.7% YoY from €105.4 million in Q3 2020, and up 10.7% QoQ from € 127.3 million in Q2 2021. Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q3 2021 was 33.6%. Gross profit grew to €40.0 million in Q3 2021 from €34.9 million in Q3 2020. Gross margin dropped, changing from 33.1% in Q3 2020 to 28.4% in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew by €1.3 million from €20.4 million (19.4% of revenue) in Q3 2020 to €21.7 million (15.4% of revenue) in Q3 2021. It may be noted that Q3 2020 also included the effect of salary cuts in response to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, wage inflation and the carrying of a large number of trainees weighed on the gross margin and on the Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2021 despite some relief from reduced travel and reduced utility bills.

EBITDA increased by €1.6 million from €17.6 million in Q3 2020 to €19.2 million in Q3 2021. Our most significant adjustments to EBITDA in Q3 2021 are the expense on stock option of €1.6 million and expenses of €0.5 million related to the rollover of non-controlling interest. EBIT increased by €1.1 million from €12.4 million in Q3 2020 to €13.4 million in Q3 2021. Net profit decreased by €0.7 million to €8.4 million in Q3 2021 from €9.1 million in Q3 2020.

Nine-month results

Nagarro"s 9M 2021 revenues grew to €384.0 million, up from €321.4 million for the same period in 2020, a growth of 19.5%. In constant currency, the revenue growth was 22.1%. Gross profit grew to €112.1 million in 9M 2021 from €105.9 million in 9M 2020. Gross margin dropped, changing from 32.9% in 9M 2020 to 29.2% in 9M 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew 5.5% from €56.1 million (17.5% of revenue) in 9M 2020 to €59.2 million (15.4% of revenue) in 9M 2021.

EBITDA decreased by €1.4 million from €53.3 million in 9M 2020 to €51.9 million in 9M 2021. EBIT decreased by €2.5 million from €37.3 million in 9M 2020 to €34.8 million in 9M 2021. Net profit decreased by €2.5 million to €21.7 million in 9M 2021against €24.2 million in 9M 2020.

"Nagarro"s revenue growth continued, despite an overheated job market", said Vaibhav Gadodia, Managing Director. "We again added over 1,100 professionals in this quarter, including fresh graduates, net of attrition. The company has raised its revenue guidance for 2021 to €525 million, while it retains its gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance." The company will offer an earnings video call (webcast) on November 12 at 10 am Central European Time, which is 4 am in New York City and 5 pm in Singapore. To participate in the earnings video call, participants can register here for the webcast.



Key figures - Quarterly





Q3



Q3







Q2









2021



2020



Change



2021



Change





kEUR



kEUR



%



kEUR



%























Revenue



140,954



105,394



33.7%



127,322



10.7%

Cost of revenues



100,991



70,532



43.2%



89,328



13.1%

Gross profit



40,008



34,926



14.5%



38,038



5.2%

Adjusted EBITDA



21,709



20,442



6.2%



18,960



14.5%























Revenue by country





















Germany



32,229



27,353



17.8%



30,754



4.8%

US



50,623



36,600



38.3%



45,413



11.5%























Revenue by industry





















Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial



24,882



15,776



57.7%



21,123



17.8%

Energy, Utilities and Building Automation



11,852



9,159



29.4%



10,875



9.0%

Financial Services and Insurance



17,503



13,918



25.8%



14,687



19.2%

Horizontal Tech



13,883



8,496



63.4%



12,020



15.5%

Life Sciences and Healthcare



9,607



6,902



39.2%



9,149



5.0%

Management Consulting and Business Information



8,539



9,666



-11.7%



7,889



8.2%

Public, Non-profit and Education



10,355



6,746



53.5%



11,107



-6.8%

Retail and CPG



19,324



13,549



42.6%



17,715



9.1%

Telecom, Media and Entertainment



10,517



9,792



7.4%



9,483



10.9%

Travel and Logistics



14,491



11,390



27.2%



13,273



9.2%

























Key figures - Nine months

Nine-month period ended September 30



2021



2020



Change





kEUR



kEUR



%















Revenue



384,001



321,433



19.5%

Cost of revenues



272,034



215,728



26.1%

Gross profit



112,100



105,858



5.9%

Adjusted EBITDA



59,228



56,134



5.5%















Revenue by country













Germany



93,538



85,709



9.1%

US



135,307



111,674



21.2%















Revenue by industry













Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial



64,865



45,310



43.2%

Energy, Utilities and Building Automation



32,139



27,750



15.8%

Financial Services and Insurance



45,245



40,681



11.2%

Horizontal Tech



37,868



26,919



40.7%

Life Sciences and Healthcare



27,622



23,223



18.9%

Management Consulting and Business Information



24,331



25,530



-4.7%

Public, Non-profit and Education



30,785



24,643



24.9%

Retail and CPG



53,106



38,751



37.0%

Telecom, Media and Entertainment



29,113



30,893



-5.8%

Travel and Logistics



38,925



37,732



3.2%



























Nine-month period ended September 30



2021



2020





%



%

Revenue concentration (by customer)









Top 5



14.3%



13.8%

Top 6-10



11.0%



10.1%

Outside of Top 10



74.7%



76.1%













Segment information

Nine-month period ended September 30



2021



2020



Change





kEUR



kEUR



%

Central Europe













Revenue



129,607



119,639



8.3%

Cost of revenues



92,332



83,398



10.7%

Gross profit



37,276



36,240



2.9%















North America













Revenue



135,636



111,674



21.5%

Cost of revenues



96,892



72,121



34.3%

Gross profit



38,743



39,553



-2.0%















Rest of Europe













Revenue



56,934



47,866



18.9%

Cost of revenues



40,635



32,827



23.8%

Gross profit



16,432



15,192



8.2%















Rest of World













Revenue



61,824



42,254



46.3%

Cost of revenues



42,175



27,382



54.0%

Gross profit



19,649



14,872



32.1%

















Gross profit, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, IFRS. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results under IFRS.



Gross profit is calculated on the basis of total performance which is sum of revenue and own work capitalized.



Rounding differences may arise when individual amounts or percentages are added together.