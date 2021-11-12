DGAP-CMS: Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052








Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - share buyback 1st Interim Report



 



On November 05, 2021 Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of November 04, 2021 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Between November 05 and November 12, 2021, a total of 7,200 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back.



The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).



The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.



In the period from November 05, 2021 to November 12, 2021 the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:







































Date               

 		 Total number of shares

bought back		 Weighted average

share price (EUR)        		 Aggregated volume 

  (EUR)
05.11.2021 1,200 75.31 € 90,372.00 €
08.11.2021 1,200 76.95 € 92,340.00 €
09.11.2021 1,200 77.52 € 93,024.00 €
10.11.2021 1,200 76.11 € 91,332.00 €
11.11.2021 1,200 77.74 € 93,288.00 €
12.11.2021 1,200 77.80 € 93,360.00 €
       
Total 7,200 76.91 € 553,716.00 €

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 05, 2021 through, and including, November 12, 2021 amounts to 7,200.



The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.aurubis.com.



Hamburg, November 2021



Aurubis AG



Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com





 
