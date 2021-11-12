





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















12.11.2021 / 14:15









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Daniel Michael

Nachname(n):

Kartje



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

hGears AG





b) LEI

529900AHQOSBXKH09981



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A3CMGN3





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

20.90 EUR





10491.80 EUR



20.70 EUR





1863.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

20.8696 EUR





12354.80 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.11.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



