1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Daniel Michael
Nachname(n): Kartje

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

hGears AG


b) LEI

529900AHQOSBXKH09981 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
20.90 EUR 10491.80 EUR
20.70 EUR 1863.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
20.8696 EUR 12354.80 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.11.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: hGears AG

Brambach 38

78713 Schramberg

Deutschland
Internet: https://hgears.com





 
