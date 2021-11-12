DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Takeover





Munich, November 12, 2021 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63), Munich, today reached an agreement with the founders and shareholders of the Evora Group, consisting of the companies Evora IT Solutions Group GmbH, Walldorf, Evora IT Solutions GmbH, Walldorf, Evora IT Solutions GmbH, Vienna, Austria, Evora IT Solutions Inc, New York City, USA, and Evora IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India (collectively "Evora"), on the acquisition of a majority stake in Evora and signed a corresponding purchase agreement. The four founders of Evora will continue to hold a 40 percent stake in Evora as entrepreneurs. The purchase price for 100 percent of the Evora shares amounts to a low three-digit million Euro amount due at closing, which also includes components payable in the coming years, some of which are performance-related. The closing of the transaction is expected in the coming weeks.

Evora is a fast-growing company specializing in SAP and ServiceNow consulting and software development that supports its customers in the end-to-end digitization of business processes. The company has deep expertise in implementing and operating comprehensive asset and field service management solutions and long-standing close partnerships with SAP and ServiceNow, as well as other leading software vendors such as Salesforce. Evora operates in an agile manner in a global organization and has its own engineering and service center in Bangalore, India. In recent years, Evora"s specialists have successfully completed a large number of projects for customers, some of them multinational, in industries such as life sciences, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, utilities and education in Europe, North America and Australia. With EvoSuite, Evora also has its own software product family. The applications complement SAP"s customer service and maintenance solutions and enable customers to digitize and optimize additional business processes.

With the acquisition, Allgeier gains a successful entrepreneurial team, significantly strengthens its competence in SAP consulting and implementation, and obtains significant access to attractive customers, especially in Europe and the USA. At the same time, the Group gains approximately 200 highly qualified colleagues at international locations, especially in India, and significantly expands its capacity and scalability in high-end software development.

Allgeier is a specialized software and IT services provider for the digital transformation of business models. As a reliable partner, Allgeier supports more than 2,000 customers from the public sector, globally operating corporations, and market and industry leaders in the digitization and strategic development of their business-critical processes. With a team of over 3,000 software and IT specialists, Allgeier is continuing its focused growth strategy with the buy-and-build approach that has been successful for many years.

Allgeier SE is one of the leading technology companies for the digital transformation of business models: Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the fast-growing group guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of global corporations, high-performance medium-sized companies and public sector clients. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive Software & IT Services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to Business Efficiency Solutions to support the digitization and transformation of business-critical processes.