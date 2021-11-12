





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Nemetschek SE















Nemetschek SE: Correction of a release from 11/11/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















12.11.2021 / 16:01







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Nemetschek SE

Street:

Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1

Postal code:

81829

City:

München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900R0S2IX1S358J38



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Georg Heinz Nemetschek, Prof.

Date of birth: 05 Jun 1934



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Nemetschek Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG

Nemetschek Stiftung





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

10 Nov 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

51.57 %

46.13 %

51.57 %

115500000

Previous notification

51.57 %

46.13 %

51.57 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0006452907

3700000

55868784

3.20 %

48.37 %

Total

59568784

51.57 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Indirect acquisition subject to conditions precedent







53280784

46.13 %







Total

53280784

46.13 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

-Prof. Georg Heinz Nemetschek

47.56 %

%

47.56 %

-Nemetschek Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

-Nemetschek Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & co. KG

51.57 %

%

51.57 %

-

%

%

%

-Prof. Georg Heinz Nemetschek

47.56 %

%

47.56 %

-Nemetschek Stiftung

48.37 %

%

48.37 %

-

%

%

%

-Prof. Georg Heinz Nemetschek

47.56 %

%

47.56 %

-Nemetschek Familienstiftung

%

46.13 %

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

12 Nov 2021



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























12.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



