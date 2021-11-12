





ELEVING GROUP (FORMER MOGO FINANCE) REPORTS UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

















12.11.2021









OPERATIONAL AND STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS



Record-high nine-month (ended on 30 September 2021) disbursement of loans driven by strong q-o-q performance, reaching the quarterly CAGR of 18.4% for 2021



Key performance indicators by now already exceeding full last years" results: revenue EUR 112.6 million, EBITDA EUR 45.7 million, Net Profit Before FX EUR 13.7 million



Substantial milestones achieved in Q3 2021:

EUR 900 million loans issued since inception



A quarter-of-a-millionth car financed



Group"s team surpassed 2,000 employees" mark

Continued strong performance in productive lending in the motorcycle-taxi segment in eastern Africa:

During Q3 in Kenya lending levels for motorcycle loans was at EUR 9.3 million, thus reaching quarterly CAGR of 30.7% for 2021



During Q3 in Uganda lending levels for motorcycle loans was at EUR 2.7 million, thus reaching quarterly CAGR of 48.3% for 2021

Strong and steady performance in the consumer finance markets of North Macedonia, Albania, and Ukraine, driven by the launch of new products. Net loan portfolio in all the consumer finance markets reached EUR 50.9 million



Successful Eurobond issuance in the amount of EUR 150 million; bonds listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange being one of the largest bond issuances by a private company headquartered in the Baltics



Launched long-term ESG strategy development in partnership with Nordic sustainability consultancy firm, defining priorities and goals derived from a materiality analysis examining stakeholders" expectations



Actions taken to increase green vehicle proportion in the Group"s portfolio by launching special product to finance electric and hybrid cars. Lithuania and Romania as first markets, next to follow



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND PROGRESS



Record profitability as evidenced by:

Record-high quarterly EBITDA-EUR 40.8 million (9M 2020: EUR 24.7 million) and adjusted EUR 45.7 million



Net Profit before FX-EUR 8.8 million (9M 2020: EUR 2.5 million) and adjusted-EUR 13.7 million



Net Profit after FX-EUR 9.2 million (9M 2020: EUR 2.5 million loss) and adjusted-EUR 14.1 million

Record-high portfolio-EUR 229.0 million, a EUR 17.1 million increase q-o-q; Eleving Vehicle Finance accounted for EUR 178.1 million, Eleving Consumer Finance-for EUR 50.9 million respectively



Eleving Group"s funding maturity profile extended by five more years due to successful Eurobond issuance. New secured Eurobonds were issued at par with an annual interest rate of 9.5% and maturity in 2026



Fitch Ratings assigned a senior secured debt rating of "B-(EXP)" with a Recovery Rating of "RR4" to Eleving Group"s new Eurobonds

Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group, commented: "By keeping the strategic focus on the Group"s existing markets and continuing to pursue steady growth, Eleving Group has reached multiple substantial milestones in the third quarter of 2021. Our nine-month key performance indicators have already exceeded the results of the entire 2020, and so far, we are turning in the best financial performance in the Group"s history. We have managed to strengthen our position across all Eleving markets. We continue to demonstrate strong quarter-on-quarter growth in Kenya and Uganda, where we are focusing on motorcycle-taxi financing. Also, we have achieved the highest issuances since the beginning of the pandemic across multiple vehicle financing markets (Estonia, Moldova, Belarus), and we are steadily shifting consumer finance portfolio to longer maturity, higher ticket products. Eleving Group also saw a landmark Eurobond issuance in the amount of EUR 150 million, with the bonds listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. We are grateful to our investors" community across Europe, who showed trust in the company and our vision. The money raised will allow us to refinance our current obligations and secure stable financing for the company in the foreseeable future. Not only was this a milestone for Eleving Group but also for the Baltic capital markets since it has been one of the largest bond issuances of all time by a private company headquartered in the Baltics. In the third quarter of 2021, we continued to implement our ESG strategy. We have designed green vehicle-electric and hybrid-financing products, which were introduced in Lithuania and Romania, with new markets to follow soon. Additionally, we have embarked on a course of offsetting the Group"s carbon footprint and kicked-off a process for developing long-term ESG KPIs."



Maris Kreics, CFO of Eleving Group: "The record profitability achieved in the first nine months of 2021 conclusively determines Eleving Group"s course to the best financial year in its history, proving the soundness of this and last years" strategic decisions. The excellent profitability was boosted by the highest-ever nine-month adjusted EBITDA of EUR 45.7 million and record-high portfolio of EUR 229 million, contribution to which was made by both of our business lines-vehicle and consumer financing (Eleving Vehicle Finance and Eleving Consumer Finance accounted for EUR 178.1 million and EUR 50.9 million respectively). The Group"s Net Profit reached EUR 9.2 million, which is an impressive leap compared to the EUR 6.8 million losses made in the nine months of 2020. As a result of the successful Eurobond issuance in the amount of EUR 150 million, Eleving Group"s funding maturity profile has been extended by five more years. New secured Eurobonds were issued at par with an annual interest rate of 9.5% and maturity in 2026. The proceeds were used to repay the previous Eurobond outstanding in the total amount of EUR 100 million as well as refinance other liabilities outstanding."







The full unaudited report for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 is available under:













Conference Call:

A conference call in English with the Group"s management team to discuss the results is scheduled for 16 November 2021 at 15:00 CET.



Please register:





Contact:

Eleving Group



Maris Kreics, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)



Email:



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group comprises a number of financial technology companies with a global presence. The Group operates in the vehicle and consumer finance segments in 3 continents, providing financial inclusion and disruptively changing financial services industries in its countries of operation. Founded in 2012 in Latvia, the Group has revolutionized the way people purchase cars. Having expanded all across the Baltics within its first year in business, the Group continued expansion in the following years, servicing a total of 14 active markets.



With its headquarters in Latvia, the Group operates in the Baltics, Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe, Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Africa.



For two consecutive years since 2020, the Group has appeared on the Financial Times list of Europe"s 1000 fastest growing companies.





Read more:































































IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information contained herein is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions.



This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").



This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.



PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.



