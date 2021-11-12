DGAP-News: Eleving Group S.A.: ELEVING GROUP (FORMER MOGO FINANCE) REPORTS UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
2021. november 12., péntek, 18:09
Record profitability as a result of steady operational and financial performance
OPERATIONAL AND STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND PROGRESS
Maris Kreics, CFO of Eleving Group: "The record profitability achieved in the first nine months of 2021 conclusively determines Eleving Group"s course to the best financial year in its history, proving the soundness of this and last years" strategic decisions. The excellent profitability was boosted by the highest-ever nine-month adjusted EBITDA of EUR 45.7 million and record-high portfolio of EUR 229 million, contribution to which was made by both of our business lines-vehicle and consumer financing (Eleving Vehicle Finance and Eleving Consumer Finance accounted for EUR 178.1 million and EUR 50.9 million respectively). The Group"s Net Profit reached EUR 9.2 million, which is an impressive leap compared to the EUR 6.8 million losses made in the nine months of 2020. As a result of the successful Eurobond issuance in the amount of EUR 150 million, Eleving Group"s funding maturity profile has been extended by five more years. New secured Eurobonds were issued at par with an annual interest rate of 9.5% and maturity in 2026. The proceeds were used to repay the previous Eurobond outstanding in the total amount of EUR 100 million as well as refinance other liabilities outstanding."
The full unaudited report for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 is available under: https://eleving.com/investors/
Conference Call:
A conference call in English with the Group"s management team to discuss the results is scheduled for 16 November 2021 at 15:00 CET.
Please register: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/8478402
Contact:
Eleving Group
Maris Kreics, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: maris.kreics@eleving.com
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group comprises a number of financial technology companies with a global presence. The Group operates in the vehicle and consumer finance segments in 3 continents, providing financial inclusion and disruptively changing financial services industries in its countries of operation. Founded in 2012 in Latvia, the Group has revolutionized the way people purchase cars. Having expanded all across the Baltics within its first year in business, the Group continued expansion in the following years, servicing a total of 14 active markets.
With its headquarters in Latvia, the Group operates in the Baltics, Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe, Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Africa.
For two consecutive years since 2020, the Group has appeared on the Financial Times list of Europe"s 1000 fastest growing companies.
Read more: www.eleving.com
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The information contained herein is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions.
This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").
This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.
PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|XS1831877755
|WKN:
|A191NY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1248833
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1248833 12.11.2021
