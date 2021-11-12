DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG announces forecast for the 2022 financial year
2021. november 12., péntek, 18:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Forecast
secunet Security Networks AG announces forecast for the 2022 financial year
[Essen / Germany, 12 November 2021] The Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650; "secunet") publishes its forecast for the financial year 2022.
The Management Board expects secunet Group to generate sales revenues of around 320 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of about 50 million euros. The forecast of the 2022 financial year thus lies below the forecast for the current financial year 2021, which is expected to close with sales revenues of around 330 million euros and an EBIT of about 59 million euros, the eighth financial year in succession with a significant increase over the respective previous year.
Despite the current high order book (174.9 million euros as at 30 September 2021) and due to the expected expiry of pandemic-related market effects, the Management Board expects the product business (merchandise, licences, maintenance and support) to stabilise at the high level of the current financial year 2021 in the financial year 2022. This development relates in particular to the business with secure mobile workstations and the secunet healthcare connector. As a result of increasing investments in future technologies and the associated growth of the workforce to expand expertise and develop new products and solutions, the Management Board expects EBIT in the 2022 financial year to be below the level of the 2021 financial year.
The Management Board is basing the forecast for the 2022 financial year on the assumption that the supply situation for preliminary products, in particular the availability of semiconductors for secunet"s production capacities, will remain stable.
Contact
secunet Security Networks AG
ISIN: DE0007276503
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
secunet - Protecting Digital Infrastructures
More than 700 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet"s customers include German federal ministries, national and international organizations and more than 20 DAX-listed corporations. The company was established in 1997, is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and generated revenues of around 285 million euros in 2020.
secunet is IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstr. 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1227
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1228
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1248817
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1248817 12-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
