1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

flatexDEGIRO AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Rotfeder-Ring 7

PLZ:

60327

Ort:

Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900IRBZTADXJB6757



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.11.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

1,95 %

3,91 %

5,86 %

109784548

letzte Mitteilung

3,02 %

5,25 %

8,27 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000FTG1111

0

2143443

0,00 %

1,95 %

Summe

2143443

1,95 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rückübertragungsanspruch fürausgeliehene Aktien

n/a

n/a

911984

0,83 %

Call-Option* mit physischer Abwicklung

08/11/2021 - 18/01/2022

08/11/2021 - 18/01/2022

2909080

2,65 %





Summe

3821064

3,48 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Aktientausch(EquitySwap)

29/04/2022 - 08/11/2028

29/04/2022 - 08/11/2028

Bar

472381

0,43 %

Put-Option* mit physischer Abwicklung

08/11/2021 - 18/01/2022

08/11/2021 - 18/01/2022

Physisch

2909080

2,65 %







Summe

3381461

3,08 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan AG

%

%

5,30 %

-

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Broker Dealer Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

* Bitte beachten Sie, dass nur entweder die Kauf- oder die Verkaufsoption (aber nicht beide) bei Fälligkeit als Teil einer Collar-Transaktion ausgeübt werden können und somit die Verkaufsoption und die Kaufoption nur einmal gezählt werden.





Datum

10.11.2021



