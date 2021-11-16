





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Abraham (Abe)

Last name(s):

Peled



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

TeamViewer AG





b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2YN900





b) Nature of the transaction

Discretionary order for the acquisition of 40,000 shares.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

15.7078 USD





628312.00 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

15.7078 USD





628312.00 USD







e) Date of the transaction

11/11/2021; UTC-5





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



