Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Abraham (Abe)
Last name(s): Peled

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TeamViewer AG


b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900


b) Nature of the transaction

Discretionary order for the acquisition of 40,000 shares.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
15.7078 USD 628312.00 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.7078 USD 628312.00 USD


e) Date of the transaction

11/11/2021; UTC-5


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
