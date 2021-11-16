



Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 (news with additional features)

















15.11.2021 / 20:00









Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures





Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership) ("Berenberg"), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the offering of ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 per share of

MotorK plc



(ISIN: GB00BMXH3352; ticker symbol: MTRK NA)

and admission to listing and trading of all ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam, has carried out during the time period from 5 November 2021 until and including 12 November 2021stabilisation measures as further specified below:

Execution Date (DD/MM/YYYY)

Intermediary

Stabilisation Trading Venue

Buy / Sell

Lowest price



(in EUR)

Highest price



(in EUR)

Weighted average price



(in EUR)

Aggregate amount



(in EUR)

Daily total of shares

05.11.2021

Berenberg

Euronext Amsterdam

Buy

5.6900

6.3700

6.0072

2,162,601.03

360,000

08.11.2021

Berenberg

Euronext Amsterdam

Buy

5.9600

6.3900

6.0277

81,373.71

13,500

09.11.2021

Berenberg

Euronext Amsterdam

Buy

5.9000

6.0000

5.9659

422,040.72

70,742

10.11.2021

Berenberg

Euronext Amsterdam

Buy

5.8700

6.0000

5.8348

834,372.97

143,000

11.11.2021

Berenberg

Euronext Amsterdam

Buy

5.8500

5.9500

5.9052

345,453.75

58,500

12.11.2021

Berenberg

Euronext Amsterdam

Buy

5.9500

5.9500

5.9500

35,700.00

6,000



Please be referred to the attachment for a detailed list of all transactions conducted in the above mentioned time period.

Stabilisation measures may be taken within a maximum period of 30 calendar days following the commencement of trading, which took place on 5 November 2021. Price stabilisation measures are not mandatory and may be terminated prematurely at any time.





