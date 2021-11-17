DGAP-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 18, 2021

Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/#financial-reports













Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com





 
