DGAP-News: Allterco JSC announces secondary listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
2021. november 16., kedd, 16:40
Allterco JSC announces secondary listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
The background to the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is Allterco"s European growth strategy. The company currently generates more than a third of its revenue in Germany. The European business is led and expanded by Wolfgang Kirsch, most recently Chief Operating Officer of the MediaMarktSaturn retail group. As CEO of the newly founded Allterco Europe GmbH, he is responsible for opening up new markets and for the Munich location.
"Allterco has achieved impressive growth in recent years, but the market potential of our products is far from exhausted. The secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an exciting milestone for the company. It will support our further expansion in Europe and give us additional financial flexibility," says Wolfgang Kirsch.
Allterco"s most important sales driver is the smart home brand Shelly. Under this label, the company sells freely programmable relays, actuators and sensors that are compatible with all major platform solutions (Apple, Google, Alexa and others). While Shelly was initially considered an insider tip among technology fans, the low entry costs and a growing range of plug-and-play products have also made the brand successful in the mass market.
More information at allterco.com
Contact Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1249507
|Notierung vorgesehen - Designated to be listed
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1249507 16.11.2021
