Allterco receives admission for secondary listing on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





16-Nov-2021





Allterco receives admission for secondary listing on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Munich, 16 November 2021 - Allterco JSCo (Ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has received admission for a secondary listing on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The listing under GSIN: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166 is scheduled for 22 November 2021. The company has already been listed on the Regulated Market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange in Sofia since December 2016.

The Prime Standard listing is expected to support Allterco"s access to European investors as part of its European growth strategy, significantly improve the company"s visibility in the capital markets, and increase overall liquidity in trading of Allterco shares.

For further information, please visit allterco.com



