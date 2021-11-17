DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco receives admission for secondary listing on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
2021. november 16., kedd, 16:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
The Prime Standard listing is expected to support Allterco"s access to European investors as part of its European growth strategy, significantly improve the company"s visibility in the capital markets, and increase overall liquidity in trading of Allterco shares.
For further information, please visit allterco.com
Investor Relations contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1249490
|Notierung vorgesehen - Designated to be listed
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1249490 16-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
