DGAP-News: Basler AG: Basler AG was target of a cyberattack
2021. november 16., kedd, 19:29
Corporate News
Basler AG was target of a cyberattack
Basler AG is prepared for such a scenario and has immediatly implemented a taskforce consisting of internal and external IT-and forensic experts which presently undertakes a thorough investigation of the incident. At the same time, the prosecution authorities were called in and a criminal complaint was filed. In addition, notifications were made to the respective competent data protection authorities at home and abroad.
According to current knowledge, the attack was especially directed at Basler AG and explicitly not at Basler"s customers or business partners.
Basler AG has an insurance against cybersecurity-attacks. According to current knowledge, Basler AG very much assumes that the disruptions and the associated business interruption will almost certainly be resolved in such a time frame that it will not be necessary to adjust the growth forecast (as of Nov 4, 2021: group sales between Euro 210 - 220 million with a pre-tax profit margin between 13 - 15 %). Furthermore, Basler AG assumes that the damages and expenses caused by the cyberattack will be fully covered by the insurance.
Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler"s products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 800 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors.
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008
Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|04102-463 0
|Fax:
|04102-463 109
|E-mail:
|ir@baslerweb.com
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005102008
|WKN:
|510200
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1249574
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1249574 16.11.2021
