November 17, 2021 Ad hoc News

ENCAVIS AG announces the successful placement of perpetual subordinated bonds with a volume of EUR 250 million into ordinary bearer shares of the Company

Hamburg, November 17, 2021 - the SDAX listed wind and solar park operator ENCAVIS AG (ISIN: DE0006095003; Prime Standard; ticker symbol: ECV, "Encavis" or the "Company") has successfully placed perpetual subordinated bonds with a volume of EUR 250 million with the right to convert into ordinary bearer shares in the Company excluding shareholders" subscription rights (the "Subordinated Convertible Bonds").

The issuer of the Subordinated Convertible Bonds is Encavis Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Encavis, registered in the Netherlands (the "Issuer"). The Subordinated Convertible Bonds will be guaranteed by Encavis, with the payment obligations under the guarantee being subordinated.

The Subordinated Convertible Bonds have been placed with international institutional investors [and were several times oversubscribed].

The initial conversion price was set at EUR 22.0643 per share. This corresponds to a premium of 35 per cent on the volume weighted average price of the ordinary shares on XETRA between launch and pricing.

In connection with the placement of the Subordinated Convertible Bonds, Encavis and Encavis Finance B.V. committed to a lock-up obligation of 90 days following settlement.

About Encavis AG:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), Encavis AG acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.0 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.31 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



