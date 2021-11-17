



ENCAVIS AG successfully places perpetual subordinated convertible bonds of EUR 250 million

Hamburg, November 17, 2021 - The SDAX constituent Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator ENCAVIS AG ("Encavis" or the "Company"; ISIN: DE0006095003; Prime Standard; ticker symbol: ECV) has successfully placed EUR 250 million perpetual subordinated bonds with time limited conversion rights into ordinary bearer shares of the Company (the "Bonds").

The proceeds of this successful placement will be used to finance renewable energy investments and measures towards the ">> Fast Forward 2025 Growth Programme" to increase capacity to 3.4 GW by 2025 as well as for general corporate purposes and can be accounted for as "equity" under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Acquisitions available short term of wind and solar parks already connected to the grid of around 350 megawatts (MW) should be added to the growth of the generating portfolio from the strategic development partners.

"To realise our ">> Fast Forward 2025" growth strategy, we have a project pipeline of wind and solar installations at our disposal with a total generation capacity of more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW) that we have secured with the help of our strategic development partners. We see already very short-term investments opportunities we would use the proceeds received today" underlined Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the growth strategy of the Group.

The issuer of the Bonds is Encavis Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Encavis, registered in the Netherlands (the "Issuer"). The Bonds will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Encavis on a subordinated basis as to payments.

The Bonds will have no fixed redemption date and will be optionally convertible into fully paid new and/or existing no-par value ordinary bearer shares of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") until the tenth business day prior to November 24, 2027 (the "First Reset Date"). The initial conversion price is set at EUR 22.0643, a premium of 35% to the volume weighted average price (VWAP of EUR 16.3439) of the Ordinary Shares on XETRA between launch and pricing.

"We are very happy about the successful placement of the bonds to international institutional investors. Books were multiple times oversubscribed. Top conditions, partially at the lower end of the offered ranges, e.g. an interest rate of 1.875% p.a. and a premium on the conversion price of 35% mirroring Encavis AGs" market standing in the debt as well as in the equity capital markets. The advantage of the chosen structure is that bonds can be accounted for as equity under international accounting standards IFRS and will strengthen our balance sheet" said Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG.

From the date of issue of the Bonds until the First Reset Date, the Bonds will bear interest at a fixed rate of 1.875% per annum. From the First Reset Date, the Bonds will bear interest at a rate equal to 10% above the applicable 5-year EUR Swap Rate, subject to a reset every five years thereafter. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrear on May 24, and November 24, in each year, commencing on May 24, 2022. Encavis, subject to certain conditions, may elect to defer all or part of any interest payment scheduled to be paid on a cumulative basis. Any such non-payment of interest will not constitute an event of default or other breach of obligations.

The Bonds will be issued at 100% of their principal amount and may be optionally redeemed by Encavis at 100% of their principal amount for the first time with effect as of the First Reset Date and subsequently with effect as of each interest payment date thereafter, together with any accrued and unpaid interest and any outstanding arrears of interest. Encavis will have the option to effect the mandatory conversion of the Bonds, at any time on or after December 14, 2025 and before the First Reset Date. The notice of early mandatory conversion may only be given if, for a specified period of time, the share price for a period of not less than 20 out of 30 consecutive trading days preceding the notice is equal to or exceeds 130% of the conversion price then in effect.

BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Offering.

In the context of the Offering, Encavis and Encavis Finance B.V. have agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days following settlement. Settlement for the Offering is expected to take place on November 24, 2021. The Company intends to submit an application for the Bonds to be traded on the Open Market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within one month from settlement.



About Encavis AG:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), Encavis AG acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.0 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.31 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



Contact:



Encavis AG



Jörg Peters



Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations



Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62-242



E-Mail: ir@encavis.com



