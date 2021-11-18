



DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













Veganz Group AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

















17.11.2021 / 20:28









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS DISCLOSURE.

17 November 2021

Veganz Group AG

Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 19 October 2021, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed Veganz Group AG, Berlin, Germany, (contact person: Alexandra Vázquez Bea; Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2936378 0) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:

The Securities:



Issuer:

Veganz Group AG

Guarantor (if applicable):

Not applicable

Aggregate nominal amount of the offer:

547,120

Description:

Ordinary shares with no par value



ISIN DE000A3E5ED2

Offer price:

EUR 87.00





Stabilisation:



Stabilisation manager:

M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.)



Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Existence, maximum size of



the over-allotment option:

71.363 ordinary shares with no par value

Stabilisation marketplace:

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Xetra (XETR)







Stabilisations:

Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) and time (ISO 8601) CET/CEST (hh:mm:ss)

Purchase (P) / Sale (S)

Nominal value

(pieces)

Execution

price (0.0000)

Currency code (ISO 4217)

Market place (MIC-Code (ISO 10386)) of the stock exchange

10.11.2021



09:15:12

P

5,000

86.9000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



09:15:12

P

2,000

86.9000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



09:15:41

P

500

86.0000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



09:15:45

P

477

86.0000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



09:15:46

P

23

86.0000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



09:18:26

P

500

83.6500

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



09:34:06

P

42

83.4000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



09:34:11

P

458

83.4000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



09:43:06

P

100

83.8500

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



09:56:50

P

47

82.8500

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



09:56:50

P

42

82.9000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



09:56:50

P

111

83.0000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



13:03:12

P

85

82.8500

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



13:03:12

P

15

82.9000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:09:06

P

8

82.0000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:09:06

P

58

81.9000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:09:06

P

353

81.8000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:09:06

P

93

82.4000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:09:18

P

100

82.5000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:09:46

P

114

82.8000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:09:46

P

147

83.0000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:09:46

P

114

82.8500

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:09:46

P

625

83.0000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:27:03

P

94

83.0000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:27:03

P

253

83.1500

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:27:03

P

41

83.2000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:41:14

P

5

82.6500

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:41:14

P

37

82.9500

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



16:41:14

P

58

82.7000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



17:17:02

P

353

83.8000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



17:17:02

P

104

83.3000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



17:17:02

P

1,039

83.3500

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



17:17:02

P

3

83.0000

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



17:17:02

P

1

83.2500

EUR

XETR

10.11.2021



17:35:07

P

4000

83.0000

EUR

XETR

SUM DAY 10.11.2021



17,000

[ aggregated ]

84.8204

[ weighted average price ]

EUR



11.11.2021



09:04:11

K

500

86.0000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



09:07:01

P

200

83.0000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



12:08:12

P

50

83.5000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



13:17:03

P

50

83.5000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



14:56:55

P

45

84.0000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



14:56:55

P

55

83.9500

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



14:57:27

P

15

84.0000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



14:57:27

P

10

83.9500

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



14:59:10

P

25

84.0000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



15:45:17

P

25

84.0000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



16:36:18

P

250

84.0000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



16:46:24

P

25

84.0000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



17:04:51

P

50

84.0000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



17:36:18

P

1,000

84.6000

EUR

XETR

11.11.2021



17:36:18

P

1,000

84.6000

EUR

XETR

SUM DAY 11.11.2021



3,300

[ aggregated ]

84.5899

[ weighted average price ]

EUR



12.11.2021



09:02:08

P

1.000

84.6000

EUR

XETR

12.11.2021



12:06:50

P

25

86.0000

EUR

XETR

12.11.2021



13:17:23

P

100

85.9500

EUR

XETR

12.11.2021



14:12:08

P

25

86.9500

EUR

XETR

SUM DAY 12.11.2021



1,150

[ aggregated ]

84.7989

[ weighted average price ]

EUR



TOTAL



21,450

[ aggregated ]

84.7838

[ weighted average price ]

EUR





IMPORANT NOTICE

This disclosure is for informational purposes only. It may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, "United States"), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such publication, distribution or circulation would be unlawful. This disclosure does not constitute an offer to sell securities of Veganz Group AG ("Company") or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company ("Securities") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, nationals, residents or citizens of the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.