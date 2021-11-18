DGAP-DD: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG english

2021. november 17., szerda, 22:49















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








17.11.2021 / 22:47




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr
First name: Martin Navid
Last name(s): Siddiqui

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG


b) LEI

529900Y3K1U2XX4HGM05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN371


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
30.20 EUR 1359.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
30.20 EUR 1359.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

16/11/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














17.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG

Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49

82031 Grünwald

Germany
Internet: www.pacifico-renewables.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



71114  17.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250035&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum