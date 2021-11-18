DGAP-AFR: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022

Address: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/geschaeftsbericht-ag-2021


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022

Address: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/annual-report-company-2021

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022

Address: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/geschaeftsbericht-konzern-2021


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022

Address: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/annual-report-group-2021

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022

Address: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzbericht-2022


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022

Address: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/half-year-financial-report-2022













