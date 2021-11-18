





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 17, 2022Address: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/geschaeftsbericht-ag-2021 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 17, 2022Address: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/annual-report-company-2021 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 17, 2022Address: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/geschaeftsbericht-konzern-2021 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 17, 2022Address: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/annual-report-group-2021 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 09, 2022Address: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzbericht-2022 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 09, 2022Address: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/half-year-financial-report-2022

























