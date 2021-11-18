DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO improves pricing structure at DEGIRO, including commission-free trading on US and local exchanges, to accelerate growth and profitability
2021. november 18., csütörtök, 14:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
flatexDEGIRO improves pricing structure at DEGIRO, including commission-free trading on US and local exchanges, to accelerate growth and profitability
The Management Board has today decided to make significant changes to the price structure at DEGIRO, it"s leading European online brokerage brand. Price changes include commission-free US trading in all DEGIRO markets, commission-free trading on the leading local exchanges in the most important growth countries France, Spain, Portugal and Italy as well as in Sweden and Denmark, flat handling fees and market-leading fx rates. Commission-free trading for DEGIRO customers will start already on 22 November 2021. Other changes are expected to take effect on 21 December 2021.
The Management Board expects these changes to result in a further significant acceleration of customer and transaction growth. At the same time, management expects an overall increase in profitability driven by the adjustment of alternative revenue streams. None of the measures include any payments for order flow (PFOF).
Based on these assumptions, the Management Board expects an annual Adjusted EBITDA increase of a mid double-digit million EUR amount starting in 2022.
Achim Schreck
