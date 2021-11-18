



DIC receives PLATOW Immobilien Award 2021 - jury honors "dynamic performance"

Frankfurt am Main, 18 November 2021. DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany"s leading listed property companies, has just been declared the winner of this year"s PLATOW Immobilien Award in the "commercial real estate" category.

The eulogy praised DIC Asset AG for its outstanding conduct over the past years and specifically when faced with the coronavirus pandemic. It also quoted the example of the company"s CEO, Sonja Wärntges, who countered bleak predictions about the demise of the conventional office with the resolute rejoinder "Everybody is talking about home office but I, for one, am not." She was said to consider a new form of agile working, rather than working from home, the way forward. The eulogy went on to say that despite the persistent uncertainty among many office market observers, DIC Asset AG managed to develop its share price on the pre-COVID-level and to expand its real estate business significantly. This, the eulogy concluded, makes it reasonable to expect an exciting development ahead.

In her acceptance note, CEO Sonja Wärntges said: "It is not just the pandemic that has challenged us. Rather, we are generally facing a major societal transformation that has made many players nervous. Awareness of the shift motivates us even more as a company to provide reliability, stability and solidarity not only to our clients and business partners but also to our employees. This requires a strategic sense of direction, expertise and stamina. We at DIC Asset AG have continuously developed these strenghts in our teams over the past years, and have done very well with them. It is something I"m very proud of. Let me express my gratitude for this prestigious award, which commends all of my co-workers and employees."

It was the ninth time that the PLATOW Brief real estate information service hosted the PLATOW Immobilien Award. Laureates received their citations within the framework of the "PLATOW FORUM Beteiligungen 2021" conference from the hands of PLATOW"s managing director, Albrecht F. Schirmacher, in one of four categories, these being "residential," "equity investments," "commercial real estate" and "special properties."



About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany"s leading listed specialist for commercial real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with eight offices on the ground in all major German markets. We manage 237 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 11.4 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment represents the proprietary real estate portfolio of DIC Asset AG. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

