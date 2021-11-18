DGAP-AFR: Aareal Bank AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Aareal Bank AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2022

Ort: http://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2021


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2022

Ort: http://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2021

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.11.2022

Ort: http://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2021


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.11.2022

Ort: http://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2021













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Deutschland
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com





 
