19-Nov-2021 / 15:20 CET/CEST





Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release

RE: FMS-WM announces the close of the sale of DEPFA to BAWAG





19 November 2021

Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc in respect of the outstanding listed debt instrument identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Issuer

ISIN

Stock Exchange

DEPFA BANK plc

DE000A0ABYA6

Frankfurt



On 15 February 2021, FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency ("FMS-WM"), announced the sale of its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG (the "Sale").

Today FMS-WM has announced the close of the Sale. Following the completion of the Sale, DEPFA BANK plc will remain in wind down.



For further information, please contact:





For DEPFA:



Rachel Martin



Head of Communications



Tel.: +353 1 792 2144

rachel.martin@depfa.com

For FMS-WM:



Frank Hessel



Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647



E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de

Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de