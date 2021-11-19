DGAP-Adhoc: DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces the close of the sale of DEPFA to BAWAG

DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces the close of the sale of DEPFA to BAWAG


RE: FMS-WM announces the close of the sale of DEPFA to BAWAG


19 November 2021



Issuer ISIN Stock Exchange
DEPFA BANK plc DE000A0ABYA6 Frankfurt

 

On 15 February 2021, FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency ("FMS-WM"), announced the sale of its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG (the "Sale").



Today FMS-WM has announced the close of the Sale. Following the completion of the Sale, DEPFA BANK plc will remain in wind down.




For further information, please contact:


For DEPFA:

Rachel Martin

Head of Communications

Tel.: +353 1 792 2144
rachel.martin@depfa.com



For FMS-WM:

Frank Hessel

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647

E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de



Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de










Language: English
Company: DEPFA BANK plc

Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street

D01 P767 Dublin 1

Ireland
Phone: +353 1 792 2222
Fax: +353 1 792 2211
E-mail: info@depfa.com
Internet: www.depfa.com
ISIN: DE000A0AUJ90
WKN: A0AUJ9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); London
