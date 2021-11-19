DGAP-Adhoc: DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces the close of the sale of DEPFA to BAWAG
2021. november 19., péntek, 15:20
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEPFA BANK plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release
RE: FMS-WM announces the close of the sale of DEPFA to BAWAG
Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc in respect of the outstanding listed debt instrument identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
On 15 February 2021, FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency ("FMS-WM"), announced the sale of its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG (the "Sale").
Today FMS-WM has announced the close of the Sale. Following the completion of the Sale, DEPFA BANK plc will remain in wind down.
For FMS-WM:
Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEPFA BANK plc
|Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street
|D01 P767 Dublin 1
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 792 2222
|Fax:
|+353 1 792 2211
|E-mail:
|info@depfa.com
|Internet:
|www.depfa.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0AUJ90
|WKN:
|A0AUJ9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); London
|EQS News ID:
|1250629
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1250629 19-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
