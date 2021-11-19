DGAP-PVR: Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Nemetschek SE







Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








19.11.2021 / 16:55



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Nemetschek SE
Street: Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
Postal code: 81829
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R0S2IX1S358J38

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Georg Heinz Nemetschek, Prof.
Date of birth: 05 Jun 1934

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Nemetschek Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG
Nemetschek Stiftung

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 Nov 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 46.13 % 46.13 % 46.13 % 115500000
Previous notification 51.57 % 46.13 % 51.57 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006452907 3700000 49580784 3.20 % 42.93 %
Total 53280784 46.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Indirect acquisition subject to conditions precedent


53280784 46.13 %
      Total 53280784 46.13 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:









































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Prof. Georg Heinz Nemetschek 42.11 % % 42.11 %
-Nemetschek Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
-Nemetschek Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG 46.13 % % 46.13 %
- % % %
-Prof. Georg Heinz Nemetschek 42.11 % % 42.11 %
-Nemetschek Stiftung 42.92 % % 42.92 %
- % % %
-Prof. Georg Heinz Nemetschek 42.11 % % 42.11 %
-Nemetschek Familienstiftung % 46.13 % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

18 Nov 2021














19.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE

Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1

81829 München

Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1250488  19.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250488&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
