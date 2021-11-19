DGAP-AFR: WashTec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

WashTec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








19.11.2021 / 17:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



WashTec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2021

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2021

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2021

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2021

Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html













Language: English
Company: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
