1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Nemetschek Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof.

First name:

Georg Heinz

Last name(s):

Nemetschek

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Nemetschek SE





b) LEI

529900R0S2IX1S358J38



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006452907





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer (disposal) of 6,288,000 shares by way of non-genuine real division





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

18/11/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



