





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WashTec AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













WashTec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















19.11.2021 / 17:00







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022



Address:

WashTec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 28, 2022Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 28, 2022Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 28, 2022Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 28, 2022Address: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html

























19.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



