DGAP-Ad-hoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast





creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: EBIT forecast adjustment for 2021 fiscal year





19-Nov-2021 / 17:18 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR).



CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: EBIT FORECAST ADJUSTMENT FOR 2021 FISCAL YEAR





Frankfurt am Main, November 19, 2021 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") adjusts its group EBIT forecast for the current fiscal year to a corridor between EUR minus 2 million and EUR minus 3 million. The forecast for group revenues remains unchanged.







Communications & IR:



creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft



Maximilian Franz



Head of Communications & Content



Mainzer Landstraße 33a



60329 Frankfurt



Tel.: +49 69 348 719 113

ir@creditshelf.com

www.creditshelf.com









19-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

