creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: EBIT forecast adjustment for 2021 fiscal year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast


creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: EBIT forecast adjustment for 2021 fiscal year


19-Nov-2021 / 17:18 CET/CEST


CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: EBIT FORECAST ADJUSTMENT FOR 2021 FISCAL YEAR


Frankfurt am Main, November 19, 2021 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") adjusts its group EBIT forecast for the current fiscal year to a corridor between EUR minus 2 million and EUR minus 3 million. The forecast for group revenues remains unchanged.






