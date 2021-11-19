





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















19.11.2021 / 19:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Karin

Last name(s):

Topel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG





b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005557508





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of employee shares

The party subject to the transaction reporting requirement has acquired the financial instrument as part of a shares program for employees operated by the issuer named in paragraph (3a).





In connection with the acquisition, the party subject to the transaction reporting requirement personally invested an amount of EUR 1,000.00, which was converted into 59.809 no par value shares of the issuer ("investment shares"). The conversion rate was determined on the basis of the lowest price quoted for the issuer"s share by an official German stock exchange on November 16, 2021 and at which price shares were actually traded. In this case, the conversion price was EUR 16.72. In addition to the investment shares, the party subject to the transaction reporting requirement also received 29.904 no par value shares from the issuer in the form of bonus shares. In accordance with the terms and conditions of participation in the shares program for employees, the number of bonus shares for all program participants was limited in each case to half of the total number of investment shares.

Both the investment shares and the bonus shares are subject to a lock-up until midnight on November 17, 2025. These shares are flagged as blocked from trading to prevent them from being sold or redeemed by the program participant during the lock-up period.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

16.72 EUR





1000.00 EUR



16.72 EUR





499.99 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

16.72 EUR





1499.99 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

17/11/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























19.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



