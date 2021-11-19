DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Deutsche Bank AG: Alexander Wynaendts nominated for election as next Chairman of Deutsche Bank"s Supervisory Board





19-Nov-2021





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Frankfurt am Main, 19 November 2021 - The Nomination Committee of Deutsche Bank"s Supervisory Board recommends proposing Alexander Wynaendts for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2022. It is intended that he will subsequently be elected the successor to Paul Achleitner as Chairman.





The recommendation to elect Alexander Wynaendts to the Supervisory Board is subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board plenary.







