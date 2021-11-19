DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank AG: Alexander Wynaendts nominated for election as next Chairman of Deutsche Bank"s Supervisory Board
2021. november 19., péntek, 20:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Frankfurt am Main, 19 November 2021 - The Nomination Committee of Deutsche Bank"s Supervisory Board recommends proposing Alexander Wynaendts for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2022. It is intended that he will subsequently be elected the successor to Paul Achleitner as Chairman.
The recommendation to elect Alexander Wynaendts to the Supervisory Board is subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board plenary.
Contact:
Sebastian Krämer-Bach
Global Head of External Communications
Phone: +49 69 910 43330
Email: sebastian.kraemer-bach@db.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 910-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 910-43800
|E-mail:
|db.presse@db.com
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005140008
|WKN:
|514000
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|1250794
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1250794 19-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
