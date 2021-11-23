DGAP-Adhoc: Gigaset AG adjusts revenue expectation and free cash flow for 2021 due to supply bottlenecks in the semiconductor segment. EBITDA improves.

Gigaset AG adjusts revenue expectation and free cash flow for 2021 due to supply bottlenecks in the semiconductor segment. EBITDA improves.


Bocholt, November 22nd 2021



Bocholt, November 22nd 2021 [4:32 pm] - Based on current information on the further course of business, the Executive Board today came to the conclusion that the previous company forecast has to be adjusted.



Previously, the company expected a slight increase in turnover compared to the previous year (EUR 214.2 million). Now, a turnover of at least EUR 210 million is expected, whereby the achievement of the original turnover assumption remains possible. The actual turnover to be achieved is largely dependent on the current and future ability of the company"s upstream suppliers to deliver, especially in the semiconductor sector.



The expected positive free cash flow at pre-Corona level (2019: EUR 1.2 million) is now expected to range between EUR minus 20 and minus 5 million.



EBITDA is no longer expected to increase slightly, but now significantly, to at least EUR 7.5 million compared to the previous year (EUR 1.9 million).


 



Gigaset AG is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe"s market leader in DECT telephones and is likewise a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in around 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium and large enterprises.



Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).










