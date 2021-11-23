DGAP-Adhoc: Gigaset AG adjusts revenue expectation and free cash flow for 2021 due to supply bottlenecks in the semiconductor segment. EBITDA improves.
2021. november 22., hétfő, 17:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad hoc Message
Gigaset AG adjusts revenue expectation and free cash flow for 2021 due to supply bottlenecks in the semiconductor segment. EBITDA improves.
Previously, the company expected a slight increase in turnover compared to the previous year (EUR 214.2 million). Now, a turnover of at least EUR 210 million is expected, whereby the achievement of the original turnover assumption remains possible. The actual turnover to be achieved is largely dependent on the current and future ability of the company"s upstream suppliers to deliver, especially in the semiconductor sector.
The expected positive free cash flow at pre-Corona level (2019: EUR 1.2 million) is now expected to range between EUR minus 20 and minus 5 million.
EBITDA is no longer expected to increase slightly, but now significantly, to at least EUR 7.5 million compared to the previous year (EUR 1.9 million).
Gigaset AG is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe"s market leader in DECT telephones and is likewise a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in around 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium and large enterprises.
Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 444 456 866
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 456 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1251107
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1251107 22-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]