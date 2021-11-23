DGAP-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day





Essen, November 22, 2021 - The Board of Management of E.ON SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has, in the context of the resolution on the new E.ON strategy, adopted new financial earnings and growth targets for its core business (Energy Networks, Customer Solutions and Corporate Functions) until 2026:

For the year 2026 an adjusted EBITDA target of approximately EUR 7.8 Billion (compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4% 2021 to 2026) and an EPS target (adjusted earnings per share) of about EUR 0.90 (compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8-10% 2021 to 2026) has been defined for the core businesses. Additionally, the Board of Management has resolved a total investment volume for the years 2022 to 2026 of in total approximately EUR 27 Billion for the core businesses. The current dividend policy with an annual growth rate of up to 5% will be extended until 2026. For the financial year 2021, the dividend is foreseen to amount to EUR 0.49 per share. The Board of Management confirms the target rating of a strong BBB/Baa. More information regarding the new financial management KPIs can be found under www.eon.com/key-performance-indicators.





