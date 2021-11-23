DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance
2021. november 23., kedd, 07:54
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on
23 November 2021 Group figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022
- Sales revenue: EUR 27.7 million (EUR 27.7 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021)
Sales revenue amounted to EUR 14.0 million during the second quarter (01/07/2021-30/09/2021) of the fiscal year 2021/2022 (EUR 13.3 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the second quarter amounted to EUR 3.2 million (EUR 3.6 million in the same period of the previous year).
Please access the report via the following links:
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162--609
|E-mail:
|Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1251210
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1251210 23.11.2021
