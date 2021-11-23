



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on

23 November 2021 Group figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022



(01/04/2021-30/09/2021):

- Sales revenue: EUR 27.7 million (EUR 27.7 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- EBITDA: EUR 8.6 million (EUR 10.9 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- EBIT: EUR 5.7 million (EUR 8.1 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 5.5 million (EUR 8.7 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 29.8 million as of 30 September 2021 (EUR 39.1 million as of 30 September 2020)

Sales revenue amounted to EUR 14.0 million during the second quarter (01/07/2021-30/09/2021) of the fiscal year 2021/2022 (EUR 13.3 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the second quarter amounted to EUR 3.2 million (EUR 3.6 million in the same period of the previous year).

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monatsbericht_2021_2022.pdf



English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monthsreport_2021_2022.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).