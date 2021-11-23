





All for One Group SE





Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten













All for One Group SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

















23.11.2021 / 08:31







Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.12.2021



Ort:



Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.12.2021



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.12.2021



Ort:

Hiermit gibt die All for One Group SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 15.12.2021Ort: http://www.all-for-one.com/reports_d Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 15.12.2021Ort: http://www.all-for-one.com/reports_d Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 15.12.2021Ort: http://www.all-for-one.com/reports_e

























