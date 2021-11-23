DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








23.11.2021 / 09:26




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Niclas
Nachname(n): Karoff

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG


b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A3H2333


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
9.6300 EUR 28890.00 EUR
9.626 EUR 19252.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
9.6284 EUR 48142.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

22.11.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Börse Quotrix/EDO
MIC: XQTX














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.hamborner.de





 
