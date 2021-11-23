

cyan AG: Successful completion of the capital increase with issue proceeds of EUR 4.1 million





Munich, November 23, 2021 - cyan AG has successfully placed 977,453 new shares from a capital increase from authorised capital against cash contribution to institutional investors. The placement price was EUR 4.15 per share. The placement of the new shares resulted in gross proceeds of EUR 4.1 million for the company. After the capital increase, the company"s share capital amounts to EUR 13,385,884.00 and is divided into 13,385,884 shares. The transaction was carried out by SMC Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, Munich.



The capital increase will further improve the equity during the restructuring as well as the implementation of the strategic realignment and as a basis for future growth.











About cyan



cyan AG is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company"s main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.



Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan"s products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cyber security. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan won a global group contract with Orange as a result of an inter-national tender process. Besides Orange, cyan"s customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile).



Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.







cyan AG Investor Relations:



cyan AG



Tel. +49 89 71042 2073



E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Media and Press:



Better Orange IR & HV AG



Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17



E-Mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de











