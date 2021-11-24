DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english

2021. november 23., kedd, 18:12















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








23.11.2021 / 18:11




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Put options on shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of put options for 53,608 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 19.8.2022 and a strike price of EUR 84.00


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
13.78 EUR 738718 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.78 EUR 738718 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

18/11/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














23.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



71190  23.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251168&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum