DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Marija Korsch resigns from office - Supervisory Board elects Professor Dr Hermann Wagner as her successor
2021. november 23., kedd, 19:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Chairman of the Supervisory Board Marija Korsch resigns from office - Supervisory Board elects Professor Dr Hermann Wagner as her successor
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG, Marija Korsch, today notified the Management Board that following major decisions on the Bank"s future in recent days and weeks she has resigned with immediate effect from the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board, which she has held since 2013. Furthermore, she will step down from office as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 31 March 2022. The Supervisory Board will present a candidate for succession to be elected in the next ordinary General Meeting.
The Supervisory Board today elected Professor Dr Hermann Wagner, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG since 2015 and chairs the Audit Committee, to succeed Ms Korsch as Chairman.
Contact:
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1251526
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1251526 23-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
