DGAP-NVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2021. november 23., kedd, 20:55







DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








23.11.2021 / 20:55



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


HelloFresh SE

Prinzenstraße 89

10969 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 23 Nov 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:

173942278














23.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE

Prinzenstraße 89

10969 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1251532  23.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251532&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum