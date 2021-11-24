DGAP-DD: Scout24 SE english

2021. november 23., kedd, 21:08















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








23.11.2021 / 21:06




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Schroeter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Scout24 SE


b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
58.90 EUR 13016.90 EUR
59.02 EUR 13043.42 EUR
59.02 EUR 3423.16 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
58.97 EUR 29483.48 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

23/11/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














23.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



71211  23.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251538&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum