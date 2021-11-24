DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG signs Letter of Intent for the delivery of 25,000 wallboxes per year
2021. november 24., szerda, 10:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Incoming Orders
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 para. (1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
Compleo Charging Solutions AG signs Letter of Intent for the delivery of 25,000 wallboxes per year
Dortmund, 24. November 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo") has today entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with a leading provider of innovative energy and storage solutions from Germany. The contractual partner is a wholly owned subsidiary of a leading German energy provider.
The Letter of Intent covers the annual supply of 25,000 Solo wallboxes from the 3rd quarter of 2022 for a period of three years. In this cooperation, it is envisaged that the Solo wallboxes will be technically tailored to the application needs in the field of photovoltaic and electricity storage systems for the home.
The letter of intent signed today has no impact on the forecast for the current fiscal year 2021.
Contact person and person responsible for the communication
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|44309 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 534 923 70
|E-mail:
|ir@compleo-cs.de
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QDNX9
|WKN:
|A2QDNX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1251666
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1251666 24-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]