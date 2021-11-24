DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG signs Letter of Intent for the delivery of 25,000 wallboxes per year

Compleo Charging Solutions AG signs Letter of Intent for the delivery of 25,000 wallboxes per year


24-Nov-2021


Dortmund, 24. November 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo") has today entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with a leading provider of innovative energy and storage solutions from Germany. The contractual partner is a wholly owned subsidiary of a leading German energy provider.



The Letter of Intent covers the annual supply of 25,000 Solo wallboxes from the 3rd quarter of 2022 for a period of three years. In this cooperation, it is envisaged that the Solo wallboxes will be technically tailored to the application needs in the field of photovoltaic and electricity storage systems for the home.



The letter of intent signed today has no impact on the forecast for the current fiscal year 2021.



