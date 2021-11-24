DGAP-AFR: GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2021. november 24., szerda, 18:02
GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 25, 2021
Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=872
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 25, 2021
Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports?task=download&cid=873
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GK Software SE
|Waldstraße 7
|08261 Schöneck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gk-software.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1251811 24.11.2021
